No, This Isn't a Grey Dad Shoe! It's a Highly Engineered Skate Shoe

The Andrew Reynolds x New Balance Numeric 933 is a full-circle moment for both parties.

For Reynolds, it’s further proof of his evolution from Baker wildchild to certified elder statesman of skate. For New Balance, it’s another stamp in its growing skateboarding passport, validating its expansion from running brand to legitimate skate force.

This silhouette pulls cues from NB’s storied 99X series, taking that classic tech-runner DNA and translating it into something that can take a proper heel flip. And shortly after its grand unveiling, the shoe is arriving in a palette that’s synonymous with NB.

Each year, New Balance celebrates "Grey Day," a tribute to the brand’s most iconic, understated, and beloved colorway. Grey is New Balance’s calling card, a symbol of timelessness, neutrality, and the brand’s no-frills approach to design.

The Andrew Reynolds x New Balance Numeric 933 “Grey Days” is the latest model to join the celebrations, available on the brand's website from May 26 retailing at $129.99.

“[I] made it a mix between a skate shoe and a runner. It's a stiffer shoe, which I like.” Reynolds recently told Highsnobiety, ahead of the 933's debut. “Over time, skating for so many years, I've just learned what works and what doesn’t, to the point that if I'm skating in a shoe that's two millimeters thinner than the one I had before, I can feel it. I went into this thinking about skating first.”

Andrew Reynolds has always been prone to wearing New Balance running shoes on the board, often taking his classic dad shoes out for skate sessions. Now, he created his pair of truly skateable dad shoes.