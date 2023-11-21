Studio Nicholson's Designer on Why Her Zara Collab Makes Sense

British label's Studio Nicholson debut collaboration with high street retailer Zara, revealed late last year was a headscratcher, at least to longtime fans.

It wasn't that the designs were bad — the ensuing clothes were very much in-keeping with Studio Nicholson’s refined ethos, down the the relaxed cuts that played off of SN signatures — but more that the idea of a Zara partnership seemed entirely at odds with the indie label's trademark tastefulness.

Affordability isn’t a bad thing but should it mean that Studio Nicholson and its designer, Nick Wakeman, would compromise on fabrics, price, or both, it begs the question: why? Can good taste and fast fashion truly coexist?

Wakeman certainly believes it can. The Studio Nicholson and Zara are returning for a second bite of the cherry for Fall/Winter 2023, dropping an expansive collection comprising menswear, womenswear, and homeware. And it wouldn't exist if Wakeman didn't believe that it was justified in its existence.

“Fabrication is the cornerstone of Studio Nicholson and together with Zara, we decided it wouldn’t be something we would be compromised on,” Wakeman told Highsnobiety.

“As with the previous collaboration, we sourced the highest calibre textiles, predominantly using European fabric mills, mills and manufacturers that we have worked with for years and trust and are certified," as in GOTS-certified, a declaration that signifies a global standard of transparency in fabrication.

“The fabrics chosen are innovative, expensive and modern in approach with a huge focus on yarns that are organic, recycled or responsibly sourced," Wakeman affirmed.

In a similar vein to the first collaboration, Studio Nicholson x Zara FW23 provides thoughtful additions to the everyday wardrobe. It can be worn as a complete collection or purchased piecemeal to accent existing tastes.

“Our approach to considered fashion is to encourage our audience to slowly build their modular wardrobe by taking each purchase into account,” added Wakeman.

“In turn [we want them to] feel empowered in timeless style with items that you can wear again and again. Quality and fit are paramount and this has not been compromised.”

Wakeman further describes the intent of the collection, which launches globally on November 27, as “timeless sensory silhouettes, for modern living,” an extension of her brand's own approach to patient production.

“The determination to push the boundaries with innovative cloths and natural materials has been the overarching philosophy for the entire collaboration," Wakeman explained. "That’s something I feel very proud of.”