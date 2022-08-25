Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Zegna Levels Up Real Madrid’s Suit Game

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

There’s a saying in the suit aficionado community that goes something like: “you can take on the world in a good suit,” and until I embarked on a little summer suiting research last month (and subsequently purchased Palmes Tennis Society’s brown blazer), I’d never really given it much thought.

Yet the level of confidence a good suit can instantly inject is incomparable, because, as another saying goes (and there’s plenty of them): “If you don't own a suit, the suits end up owning you”. Probably very true.

Tapping into this confidence-boosting machine (or maybe just the fact that good suits look mint), some of football’s big hitters have begun infiltrating the sartorial market, too, with pre-game formal attire becoming a lucrative game.

The latest to enter the fold is European champions Real Madrid, who have unveiled Zegna as its official suit partner for the 2022/23 season. A somewhat more sophisticated football-fashion crossover than the now-overdone streetwear phase, this link-up is just the latest in a recent foray of luxury partnerships including Paris Saint-Germain x Dior, Inter Milan x Moncler, and Juventus x Loro Piana, to name a few.

Zegna recently revealed its new signifier and logo too, something that will feature heavily within this partnership. The signifer, which is based on a double-stripe graphic, pays tribute to a road known as 232 that originates in the mountains and crosses through Oasi Zegna.

While Real Madrid’s entrance into the suiting game alongside Zegna might not be the first of its kind, it undoubtedly has potential to be the best. Because, after all: you can take on the world in a good suit, apparently.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
