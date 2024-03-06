Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Y-3's Real Madrid Leather Jacket Is Actually Great

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson
1 / 6
AFEW STORE

It’s been over a decade since adidas, Yohjii Yamamoto’s Y-3 and Real Madrid first collaborated on the latter’s 2014/15 jerseys.

Since then, the trio have reunited on a handful of occasions to drop performance-focused capsules aplenty, including an anniversary collection back in 2022.

Now, though, adidas, Y-3 and Real Madrid are back at it for 2024 after an image of Las Blancas’ French striker, Naomie Feller, wearing a dual-branded leather jacket was posted to Instagram on March 5.

Unlike previous collaborations, which focused predominantly on either performance wear and/or loungewear, this year’s reunion looks to be taking a more fashion-savvy approach by way of a super-plush co-branded leather jacket.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The boxy number, modelled by Feller, features an embroidered Real Madrid crest of the wrist and Y-3 embroidery to the back of the neck. The jacket, which is then cinched at the waist, is joined by more casual collaborative pieces like a classic track top and shorts combo.

Last time out, adidas, Y-3 and Real Madrid teamed up to celebrate the Spanish club’s 120th anniversary with special kits, scarves, and a slew of clothes and accessories.

And while that was an undeniably impeccable collection (the black away jerseys were especially nice), it pales in comparison to this season’s three-way leather jacket.

So, we all support Real Madrid now, yeah?

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Handball Spezial
adidas
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Chenille Knitted Sweater
Patta
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Bib Overall
Carhartt WIP
$210
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • WSR main Feb week 5
    From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Y-3 x adidas Prime X 2.0 Strung 2024.
    Y-3 Turned adidas' Super Shoes Into $450 Beauties
    • Sneakers
  • waterproof shoes
    Wet Weather Is No Match for These Waterproof Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • y-3 gendo sneaker release
    Y-3’s GENDO Sneaker Is on Another Level & Then Some
    • Sneakers
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 adidas Stan Smith is landing for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Y-3's Stan Smith Is For the Minimalists
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • CP Company x Kiko Kostadinov SS24.
    C.P. Company & Kiko Kostadinov Are Back at It
    • Style
  • WSR main mar week 1
    From ASICS to Timberland, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Miu Miu's black New Balance 530 sneaker with a flat sole
    Miu Miu's Gloriously 2D New Balance Sneaker Is Flatter Than Ever
    • Sneakers
  • Gigi Hadid wearing a fur coat at the Miu Miu FW24 runway show
    Fashion Has Legitimized the Mob Wife
    • Style
  • Camper
    Camper's Latest Creation—Say Hello to ROKU
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Hidden Characters x HOKA Tor Summit 2 collaboration.
    HOKA's No-Nonsense Hiker Has Mastered Monochrome
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024