Y-3's Real Madrid Leather Jacket Is Actually Great

It’s been over a decade since adidas, Yohjii Yamamoto’s Y-3 and Real Madrid first collaborated on the latter’s 2014/15 jerseys.
Since then, the trio have reunited on a handful of occasions to drop performance-focused capsules aplenty, including an anniversary collection back in 2022.
Now, though, adidas, Y-3 and Real Madrid are back at it for 2024 after an image of Las Blancas’ French striker, Naomie Feller, wearing a dual-branded leather jacket was posted to Instagram on March 5.
Unlike previous collaborations, which focused predominantly on either performance wear and/or loungewear, this year’s reunion looks to be taking a more fashion-savvy approach by way of a super-plush co-branded leather jacket.
The boxy number, modelled by Feller, features an embroidered Real Madrid crest of the wrist and Y-3 embroidery to the back of the neck. The jacket, which is then cinched at the waist, is joined by more casual collaborative pieces like a classic track top and shorts combo.
Last time out, adidas, Y-3 and Real Madrid teamed up to celebrate the Spanish club’s 120th anniversary with special kits, scarves, and a slew of clothes and accessories.
And while that was an undeniably impeccable collection (the black away jerseys were especially nice), it pales in comparison to this season’s three-way leather jacket.
So, we all support Real Madrid now, yeah?