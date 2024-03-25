Sign up to never miss a drop
Y-3's On-Pitch Real Madrid Collab Is Peak Football-Fashion

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson
adidas Football

As if a full off-pitch apparel collection from Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 adidas collaboration with Real Madrid wasn’t enough (not least one that featured a stellar leather jacket), the savvy three-way partnership has returned for their pièce de résistance: a stacked match wear collection that also stars a limited-edition pair of Y-3 Predators.

Modelled once more by Jude Bellingham, David Alaba, Naomie Feller, and Misa Rodríguez, the Y-3 x adidas x Real Madrid collection centres around the collaboration’s signature rose motif that takes inspiration from the early days of the Y-3 adidas partnership.

The collection comprises a beautifully-designed purple Real Madrid fourth kit as well as two goalkeeper kits, and a white pre-match selection including a top, a pair of shorts, and an anthem jacket.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The on-pitch collection is set to be debuted on March 31 when Real Madrid take on Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabéu as Carlo Ancelotti's side look to retain their La Liga title

adidas Football

The cherry on top of Y-3’s Real Madrid cake, though, has to be the limited-edition collaborative Predator.

The boot, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, sees the iconic studded silhouette reimagined in monochromatic fashion and signed-off with Yohji’s signature motif.

Just when you thought that fashion’s football obsession had peaked, Y-3 and Real Madrid then delivers perhaps the best on-pitch collaboration thus far.

