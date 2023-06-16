1017 ALYX 9SM Has SS24 on Lock

No one does 1017 ALYX 9SM better than 1017 ALYX 9SM.

Matthew M. Williams' brainchild debuted its Spring/Summer 2024 collection during Milan men's fashion week, and to simply put it: the presentation was classic ALYX.

Roomy silhouettes finished with industrial details. The "Black is my favorite color" vibes. ALYX's signature silver hardware and logo top most of the offering off. It was all there.

Like FW23, there weren't any Nikes in sight (trust us, we checked). But ALYX indeed did tease some in-house shoes which, like its Nike slides, are of the lace-free variation. As teased ahead of the show, the shoe arrives with a Vibram sole, much like ALYX's other footwear.

Boots were also plentiful again for ALYX SS24, promising more thicc, hulking steppers for the warmer seasons. Can't be mad at that.

1017 ALYX 9SM SS24 also presented us with some tasteful jean 'fits, bleached and creamy denims included. In between, blazers with chain details and silky-looking logo track jackets mingled with leather vests and naked sweaters — once again prepping ALYX heads for what the season brings.

Raves. Parties. Quiet flexing. Regardless, Williams has the season on lock — and its famed buckle can vouch.