Nike's Grayed-Out Air Max 95 Is Actually a Sheep in Wolf's Clothing

Forget having that dog in ‘em. Nike's Air Max straight up got that wolf in it. Or, in this case, on it.

The "Wolf Gray" Air Max Big Bubble sneaker is a masterclass in tonal gray excellence. And who better to teach this lesson than Nike, the king of gray sneakers.

See, Air Max sneakers and the color gray go together like white on Air Force 1s. That is to say, gray is the default base for some of the most iconic Air Max 95s out there. Whether accompanied by curry-toned accents or baby blue touches, gray serves as the proverbial safe place upon which all of the best Air Max 95s are built.

With that, it's pretty much a no-brainer that the Swoosh has decided to triple down on this with a grayed-out Air Max 95 sneaker.

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The upper wears Nike's "Pure Platinum/Wolf Grey/White" colorway, creating that sooty grayscale color palette that lands as the ultimate neutral in a sea full of bright and bold sneakers.

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In addition to just about every shade of gray imaginable, the wolfish Air Max 95 sneaker sits on top of Nike's extra-large Big Bubble sole for enhanced cushioning.

Having just celebrated its 30th birthday, the Air Max 95 is keeping the good times rolling with a steady stream of elevated releases that all prove one thing to be true: Air Max sneakers just get better with time.

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