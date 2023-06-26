Sign up to never miss a drop
Looks Like Action Bronson Has Another New Balance Shoe Coming (& It's Not a 990)

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Salehe Bembury wasn't the only one dropping New Balance hints. Action Bronson also previewed what appears to be his next New Balance shoe.

During a concert, Action Bronson took the stage in a colorful pair of New Balance 1906 sneakers — it's the same silhouette Bembury teased as his next (possible) collaboration, too. Crazy, right?

Action Bronson's New Balance 1906 shoes are also quite vibrant. Like Bembury, the musician hasn't been one shy away from a bright palette, evident with his multicolored 990v6s.

Action Bronson's 1906s boast various colors from green to yellow to rust, hues which coat a seemingly textured suede material for the upper. Typically, the New Balance 1906 features a synthetic and mesh build.

We didn't spy any Baklava branding during Action Bronson's tease-slash-performance, but we suspect the dual effort is commemorated on the insoles like past collabs.

With an impressive color and material story, Action Bronson's pairs make for a refreshing take on the 1906. Indeed, it's already got two thumbs up from us.

Action Bronson's 1906 preview arrives on the heels of the Lapis Lazuli 990v6s, which dropped a couple of days ago on June 22.

Now, the musician-slash-wrestler-slash-chef is already on to his next order of New Balance business.

    Looks Like Action Bronson Has Another New Balance Shoe Coming (& It's Not a 990)

