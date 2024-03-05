New Balance's 990 Sneaker Wears Its Blues Very, Very Well

It's New Balance Made in U.S.A. season, folks. The Teddy Santis-helmed line kicked off its Spring/Summer 2024 rollout in February, offering up a fresh batch of classic New Balance grey sneakers and summer-colored layers. But that was just a start.

Santis and New Balance have more where that came from. Advancing the 990 love, Santis and New Balance have cooked up more 990v4 shoes in excellent colorways. I'm particularly eyeing the sneakers that wear their blues very well. Indeed, they're quite blue-tiful, to say the least.

A beautiful blue pair of New Balance 990v4 sneakers recently crossed over into the social media world, revving up New Balance fans who are now even more amped for the shoe's arrival.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The blue New Balance 990v4 sneaker — they're "Arctic Grey," actually — sees the calm hue dress smooth suede overlays on the upper. Elsewhere above the sole, you'll also catch grey mesh and matte black moments as pleasing accents.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

New Balance's ENCAP technology and rubber collide, forming the semi-chunky midsole and outsole, respectively. Finally, New Balance's famous "N" logo and Made in U.S.A. badges adorn the shoe for some classic NB sign-offs.

Expected to drop in March, the New Balance 990v4 sneaker will arrive in not just the "Arctic Grey" but also a "Macadamia Nut" colorway. The second 990v4 shoe is essentially a cream-colored sneaker with olive green accents. Altogether, the New Balance 990v4s are rather flawless additions to the already solid SS24 collection.

Since taking on the big job at New Balance Made in U.S.A., Teddy Santis has kept fans well fed with a consistent offering of sneakers in nice colorways (clothes, too). The verdict for SS24's New Balance 990v4 shoes? The man has done it yet again.