Action Bronson Dares You to Love His New Balance 1906 Collab

Action Bronson is ready for the haters. He released the first look at his latest sneaker collab with New Balance, another colorful take on the classic 1906 shoe on Instagram and there’re already mixed reviews in the comments. Bronson, however, is loving the controversy

The forthcoming Baklava x New Balance 1906 sneaker pack will include two other colorways besides the rainbow-hued "Rosewater" iteration Bronson already teased. These will include a blue shoe dubbed "Medusa Azul" and a fiery orange and yellow sneaker that he’s calling "Scorpius."

Per Bronson himself, he and New Balance are banking on the multicolored Rosewater 1906 shoe, presumably a colorway only available in women's sneaker sizes, to be the most contentious of them all.

After teasing the sneaker's vivid sole in a December 27 Instagram post, Bronson followed up with a tongue-in-cheek diatribe via his Instagram Stories.

“This is already the most polarizing sneaker of 2024 just you wait,” the Queens-born rapper wrote. “My love for the women’s colorway has no end. Women’s aerobics meets ME. I’ve been collecting sneakers for over 37 years. If you a true sneakerhead you know about coppin the women’s joints.“

Truer words may have never been spoken. Rosewater, the women’s colorway of his latest New Balance sneaker collab, is simply a super colorful blend of neons and bold colors on the sole and in the little details throughout, like the yellow laces, cerulean N logo, and a bright orange trim above the cushioned sole.

The calmer part of the Bronson's New Balance shoe is its neutral-tinged upper, a white and pink mesh that does look pleasantly reminiscent of an early ‘90s aerobic sneaker in all of the best ways.

It's already beckoning retro sneaker adherents like Kendall Jenner to get on the waitlist for the early 2024 release.

Last year, Bronson worked with New Balance to create the 990v Baklava, an equally colorful sneaker seemingly inspired by the same old-school women’s aerobic shoe colorways.

This new collab continues in that tradition. And thanks to Bronson's playful provocation, there may yet be something to fight about when it comes to his cheerfully chaotic kicks.