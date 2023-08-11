Pilates up Top, Jazzercise Below? Only Addison Rae

Addison Rae's open-minded approach to getting dressed is nothing if not aspirational. The 22-year-old has a wildly adventurous appetite for clothing and the stylistic good taste to pull it all off, even when she's wearing some seriously out-there outfits.

When Rae headed to Pilates on August 10, for instance, she wore some Alo Yoga gear, Jimmy Choo bag, Dior headband, and giant sunglasses, right? Okay, so far so normal. But then, a below-the-knee jumpscare: legwarmers and slingback pumps!

Party up top and party down below — except that they're two different parties.

It's very Miu Miu, very Kim Jones, very Karl and it's also just what Addison Rae wore for a workout. Past meets present.

This is what wearing runway looks in the real world looks like.

Now, presumably the shoes are practical — they're easy-on for a post-workout shoe swap — but they're also so jarringly weird in this context that I really like them. The vibe is '80s jazzercise meets '90s mom-on-the-go.

The clash is strong but that's the appeal. Rae's outfit and legwarmers might go together but with the shoes? Not really. Except that, because it's all so perfectly precarious, the retro uncool shoes work in a Miu Miu geek-chic kind of way. If Rae had worn thicker or more contemporary shoes, something would've been amiss.

Sure, this is a mostly-normal outfit zhooshed up by a couple odd items but that's also what I like about Addison Rae's style. She doesn't often wear head-to-toe craziness, just a few odds and ends that fit her taste.

Rarely does Rae wear anything that her legions of Gen Z fans couldn't wear themselves, it's just that Rae's approach to styling goes that extra distance to turn the ordinary into the interesting.

For instance, we all know about the big pants little top thing, but how about enormous pink pants and shrunken thrift store top? Jorts, yes, but consider bead-studded jorts with mom flops.

Addison Rae has a remarkably on-point take on Y2K style, especially as someone far too young to be considered a milennial.

And, yet, she's still able to channel aughts-era Brittany with her workout gear and UGG boots.

Now that's style.