Why Margot Robbie's Ultra-Normal Outfit Is Incredibly Powerful

Margot Robbie wore an outfit so incredibly ordinary that it demands discussion. Hyperbolic, yes. But also true.

On the set of new movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Robbie was costumed to look like a younger version of her character, if the paparazzi's description is to be believed. Big if true. Or small, I suppose.

Either way, Margot Robbie was seen wearing an oversized sweater, loose blue jeans, and what appear to be Reebok Classic Club C sneakers.

In other words, possibly the most ordinary thing Robbie has ever been seen wearing.

Remember, this is a woman whose celebrity ensures that we typically only see her dressed in extreme red carpet finery selected by luxury labels or high-powered stylists.

What we wear everyday, by Robbie's wardrobe standards, feels as much like exotic dress as Robbie's de rigueur.

So, to see one of the world's foremost power-dressers in relatively mundane street clothes presents a jarring juxtaposition that sticks out in the brain like a splinter. But pleasant.

Celebrities. They're just like us. Except not in any meaningful way. Which is why when you see the beautiful people wearing clothes of the kind that you might reach for yourself, it's big.

It's a rare throughline between us ordinary folks and the stars.

It's why we thrill to see celebs in crazy streetstyle outfits or, even better, in borderline normcore.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

That satisfying disconnect is perhaps best exemplified by Robbie's look here.

It's not a bad look by any means and I would daresay that it's quite a good look. It's something that, surely, countless people wear every day (or at least stylistically approach).

In this case, though, it's the additional context of the famous face wearing the clothes that makes it all the more powerful. And a sign that you can't go wrong with the classics. The Reebok Classics, even.