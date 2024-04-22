Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Why Margot Robbie's Ultra-Normal Outfit Is Incredibly Powerful

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style

Margot Robbie wore an outfit so incredibly ordinary that it demands discussion. Hyperbolic, yes. But also true.

On the set of new movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Robbie was costumed to look like a younger version of her character, if the paparazzi's description is to be believed. Big if true. Or small, I suppose.

Either way, Margot Robbie was seen wearing an oversized sweater, loose blue jeans, and what appear to be Reebok Classic Club C sneakers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In other words, possibly the most ordinary thing Robbie has ever been seen wearing.

Remember, this is a woman whose celebrity ensures that we typically only see her dressed in extreme red carpet finery selected by luxury labels or high-powered stylists.

What we wear everyday, by Robbie's wardrobe standards, feels as much like exotic dress as Robbie's de rigueur.

So, to see one of the world's foremost power-dressers in relatively mundane street clothes presents a jarring juxtaposition that sticks out in the brain like a splinter. But pleasant.

Celebrities. They're just like us. Except not in any meaningful way. Which is why when you see the beautiful people wearing clothes of the kind that you might reach for yourself, it's big.

It's a rare throughline between us ordinary folks and the stars.

Shop Reebok Classics

It's why we thrill to see celebs in crazy streetstyle outfits or, even better, in borderline normcore.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

That satisfying disconnect is perhaps best exemplified by Robbie's look here.

It's not a bad look by any means and I would daresay that it's quite a good look. It's something that, surely, countless people wear every day (or at least stylistically approach).

In this case, though, it's the additional context of the famous face wearing the clothes that makes it all the more powerful. And a sign that you can't go wrong with the classics. The Reebok Classics, even.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
adidasSamba OG Cardboard
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Highsnobiety x Salone del MobileMilano Shirt White/Red

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
SM
Sold out
Highsnobiety x Bar BassoVetro Cap Off-White
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Ultra-Classic Basketball Sneaker Can Shred Now
  • Normal Is Beautiful
  • Normal Hat? Kiko Kostadinov Hat
  • This Isn't a Vans Skate Shoe, It's an Ultra-Tough Trail Shoe
  • An Ultra-Classic Nike Running Shoe Has Gone Dressy
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now