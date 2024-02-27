Big Fits, Bigger Flowers: Jeremy Allen White Is Always at the Farmer's Market

I'm not the only one who's noticed that Jeremy Allen White, nonchalant streetwear king that he is, just buys massive amounts of flowers at the farmer’s market, though it sometimes feels that way. Just saying. He does, and it’s starting to become so much of a habit that I kind of need to know why, or at least see them in action.

While we were all gabbing about Allen White's beat-up kicks and likely girlfriend Rosalia or practicing our best ‘Yes, chef!’ in front of his Calvin Klein billboards, the actor has been not so subtly buying massive bouquets of fresh flowers in light-washed jeans for the past few months.

It's true: Allen White is looking less like a brooding chef and more like a brooding small town love interest in a Hallmark movie. But on a mission.

Where is he going with all of these flowers? And always in the most classic farmer’s market ‘fits — dirtied white sneakers, light-wash jeans, baggy chinos, simple t-shirts, slouchy beanies and a sweater vest here and there.

All of the ordinary staple items that we most admire about Allen White's personal, everyday style, and they all look particularly at home among fields of flowers.

Who doesn’t love a fresh farmer’s market bouquet? That’s not the question here but it does beg some follow-ups.

These aren’t just the kinds of bouquets that you just gift, you know.

Some of them look even taller than him and clearly require some maintenance, as Allen White is frequently seen painstakingly arranging them prior to carefully driving them home.

We don’t need to see more of The Bear actor’s abs (probably) but we do need to get an Architectural Digest spread right this minute, just to confirm that massive armfuls of fresh fauna actually is how he adorns his home. Or does Rosalia’s kitchen counter just look like Jumanji? If so, it’s a tasteful spread at least.