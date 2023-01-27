It's Y2K Everyday With Addison Rae

2022 was an unforgettable year for many reasons: the spread of Omicron, unprecedented inflation, Queen Lilibet’s death (RIP, ma’am).

For me though, despite the wave of good (and bad stuff) that’s happened over the last 12 months, Addison Rae’s entrance into the street style chat surely tops the lot, right?

Seriously though — and let’s be deadly serious for a second — the TikToker’s arrival onto an already-congested scene came out of nowhere, and with it cemented the fact that Y2K vibes are really here to stay.

From crop tops and denim cut-offs, to low-rise jeans and graphic tees, Rae’s full-on Hello Kitty approach has earned herself the much-respected title of “Her Majesty the Y2K Queen” — in my household, at least.

Backgrid

Luckily, 2023 looks to gearing up in much the same way, that's if Rae’s recent baggy pink cargo outfit is anything to go by.

Spotted on January 26, on her way to a pilates class with boyfriend Omer Fedi, Rae’s baggy pants were sat atop a pair of black adidas Samba, and beneath a classic see-through netted tank top with a sparkly handbag and loose patterned beanie topping things off.

While 2022 was undeniably Rae’s breakout year, it didn’t come without its controversies.

The 22 year old — who has nearly 90 million followers on TikTok — managed to enrage the entire Christian community back in October after posting an image of her wearing an adidas swimsuit which read “Father,” “Son,” and “Holy Spirit.”

Thankfully, Rae’s Y2K vibe looks to be living on through 2023 if her latest look is anything to go by, although if she’s going to go the full shabang, she should look at swapping that iPhone for a Nokia 3310.

