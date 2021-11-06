The adidas Adilette Slide Just Got a Cozy Tartan Update

Slides probably aren’t top of your fall/winter footwear buy list and that makes sense. Toes-out isn’t an easy sell when it’s frosty outside but here’s the thing: you won’t be wearing them outside. Plus, a new drop of adidas Adilette Slides dressed in tartan textile for a cozy fall/winter finish just arrived.

The adidas Adilette Slides are dubbed by The Three Stripes as the go-anywhere slide and for good reason. Now with a cozier edge thanks to the fabric uppers and, in two pairs, a full fabric sole unit too, they’re set to see you through the colder end of 2021. Better still, despite the textile upper, these pairs maintain the easy-dry quality.

We’re still transitioning back to regular programming after growing used to relaxed pandemic styling so the new adidas Adilette Slides have dropped at the perfect time. Plus, with an attractive price tag starting at $45, they’re a nice finishing touch to a fall/winter rotation that works for every occasion.

Shop the all-new tartan adidas Adilette Slides below.

