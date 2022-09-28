These adidas Clogs Are for Those That Can’t Bring Themselves to Buy Crocs

Brand: adidas

Model: adilette Clog

Key Features: The adidas adilette Clog combines a rubber clog design with the aesthetics of the shell-toe adidas Superstar. These are for the comfy, homebody sneakerhead that can’t get himself to buy Crocs.

Release Date: Available now

Price: $25-$50

Buy: adidas

Editor’s Notes: With Crocs becoming more and more popular among sneakerheads and the general population outside of healthcare professionals (read: heroes) and dads, other brands are beginning to dabble in rubber clogs. adidas is the latest, unleashing a rubber adilette Clog that looks a lot like the Superstar (the ridges on the forefoot run towards to toes and look a little like a shell toe).

Available in two colorways, the adidas adilette Clog retails for $45 and can be purchased via adidas.com directly. Plus, they're in the sale right now for $25.

