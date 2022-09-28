Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
These adidas Clogs Are for Those That Can’t Bring Themselves to Buy Crocs

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Style
adidas
1 / 6

Brand: adidas

Model: adilette Clog

Key Features: The adidas adilette Clog combines a rubber clog design with the aesthetics of the shell-toe adidas Superstar. These are for the comfy, homebody sneakerhead that can’t get himself to buy Crocs.

Release Date: Available now

Price: $25-$50

Buy: adidas

Editor’s Notes: With Crocs becoming more and more popular among sneakerheads and the general population outside of healthcare professionals (read: heroes) and dads, other brands are beginning to dabble in rubber clogs. adidas is the latest, unleashing a rubber adilette Clog that looks a lot like the Superstar (the ridges on the forefoot run towards to toes and look a little like a shell toe).

Available in two colorways, the adidas adilette Clog retails for $45 and can be purchased via adidas.com directly. Plus, they're in the sale right now for $25.

Image on Highsnobiety
adidasAdilette Clogs
$50
Buy at adidas US
Image on Highsnobiety
adidasAdilette Clogs
$50
Buy at adidas US

