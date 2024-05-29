Walk, Don't Run in adidas' New Beautiful Super Shoes

adidas holds its own in the battle for the best running shoes and might even make the best-looking sneakers of the bunch. After smashing world records and even taking home the sneaker crown at the 2023 Boston Marathon, the brand returns to unveil yet another stunning super shoe — or super walker? Bear with me. I'll explain.

Part of adidas' Adizero performance line, the new adidas Aruku sneaker steps promptly into the chat, as running shoes continue to rule the game.

What's interesting about the adidas Adizero Aruku shoe — besides its captivating chunked-up design — is its name. Aruku means "walking" or "to walk" in Japanese, suggesting the beefy adidas sneaker could be a walking shoe (or perhaps even a multi-purpose shoe like, say, the versatile HOKA Bondi 8).

Regardless of its performance objectives, the adidas Adizero Aruku delivers a fashionable look for whatever you do.

Like other Adizero runners, the Aruku's upper is particularly intriguing.

It's a playground of coolness and color, as vibrant orange-red mesh peeks through the cutouts of a sleek, matte shell.

Neat dimensional Three-Stripes top the modern-looking upper, while standard adidas badges mark their territory elsewhere on the shoe.

Finally, the adidas Aruku sneaker is situated atop a nicely stacked sole, finished with a clean stroke of white paint (and likely crafted with some sort of comfy, lightweight foam material).

Not only is the sole key to the shoe's comfort but it adds an appreciable level of heft to the silhouette, giving the Aruku an appealingly sizeable shape that recalls the likeable weight realized by most HOKA sneakers. Pretty cool, especially considering that adidas doesn't really deal in this sort of casual crossover territory.

The adidas Adizero Aruku sneaker, eagerly awaited by fans, has yet to be released (adidas hasn't revealed a solid release date yet).

But comments seem more than ready for its arrival: "They got it right with these!"