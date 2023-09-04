Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

adidas' New Super Shoes Are So Super They're Illegal

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Brand: adidas

Model: ADIZERO PRIME X 2 STRUNG

Release Date: September 15

Price: $300

Buy: adidas

Editor’s Notes: Adidas’ new ADIZERO PRIME X 2 STRUNG running sneakers are so tech-heavy that they’re banned from elite races. Seriously.

In a similar vein to New Balance’s race-illegal FuelCell Super Comp, adidas’ PRIME X 2 STRUNG super shoes are designed without the constraints of race regulations.

That means, where elite runners’ footwear is typically limited to a maximum stack height of 40mm and one carbon plate, this ADIZERO PRIME X 2 STRUNG boasts a stack height of 50mm and a double carbon-infused plate system.

What’s more, underfoot there’s a re-engineered midsole that features three layers of LIGHTSTRIKE PRO foam, more than in any other adidas running shoe in existence.

So, what makes the STRUNG so fast? Good question.

Along with the giant stack height, LIGHTSTRIKE PRO, and double carbon plate, the sneaker also boasts an upper that’s crafted with layered strengthening.

This means that the sneaker houses extra stability in the areas that require it most and targeted flexibility in key expansion zones in the forefoot. This also includes a knitted tongue that’s designed to further enhance the lock-in feel.

Though the ADIZERO PRIME X 2 STRUNG are illegal for elite racing, they’re fair game to readers who aren’t professional runners which, if I were to hazard a guess, is likely the majority.

So 5k, 10k, half-marathon or the full whack, get ready, because these babies are ready to be unleashed. That being said, if you are a professional, tough luck I suppose!

Shop The Look
We Recommend
  • adidas basketball shoes
    The Best adidas Basketball Shoes to Wear on & off the Court
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Trouserology: A Brief Guide to Must-Know Pant Silhouettes
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Polish Up Your Sneaker Rotation with These Silver Kicks
    • Style
  • adidas running shoes
    How to Choose the Right Running Shoes for You
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • adidas x parley
    Shop the Best of adidas 4DFWD x Parley Here
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • adidas PRIME X 2 STRUNG
    adidas' New Super Shoes Are So Super They're Illegal
    • Sneakers
  • hs-fs-neu-york-products
    Here's Everything Dropping at Neu York
    • Style
  • Jacob Elordi Louis Vuitton Bag
    Jacob Elordi Is Flexing Louis Vuitton Style
    • Style
  • Swatch x Blancpain
    What Comes After MoonSwatch? Swatch x Blancpain
    • Watches
  • deviceone & Mask72's custom adidas Forum Low "Fisherman's Crate" sneaker
    EXCLUSIVE: Inspired By Greek Tradition, These adidas Were Shaped By Hand
    • Sneakers
  • mr porter sale
    Take 70% OFF TOM FORD, THE ROW, ACNE STUDIOS & More in This Summer Sale
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023