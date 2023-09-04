adidas' New Super Shoes Are So Super They're Illegal

Brand: adidas

Model: ADIZERO PRIME X 2 STRUNG

Release Date: September 15

Price: $300

Editor’s Notes: Adidas’ new ADIZERO PRIME X 2 STRUNG running sneakers are so tech-heavy that they’re banned from elite races. Seriously.

In a similar vein to New Balance’s race-illegal FuelCell Super Comp, adidas’ PRIME X 2 STRUNG super shoes are designed without the constraints of race regulations.

That means, where elite runners’ footwear is typically limited to a maximum stack height of 40mm and one carbon plate, this ADIZERO PRIME X 2 STRUNG boasts a stack height of 50mm and a double carbon-infused plate system.

What’s more, underfoot there’s a re-engineered midsole that features three layers of LIGHTSTRIKE PRO foam, more than in any other adidas running shoe in existence.

So, what makes the STRUNG so fast? Good question.

Along with the giant stack height, LIGHTSTRIKE PRO, and double carbon plate, the sneaker also boasts an upper that’s crafted with layered strengthening.

This means that the sneaker houses extra stability in the areas that require it most and targeted flexibility in key expansion zones in the forefoot. This also includes a knitted tongue that’s designed to further enhance the lock-in feel.

Though the ADIZERO PRIME X 2 STRUNG are illegal for elite racing, they’re fair game to readers who aren’t professional runners which, if I were to hazard a guess, is likely the majority.

So 5k, 10k, half-marathon or the full whack, get ready, because these babies are ready to be unleashed. That being said, if you are a professional, tough luck I suppose!