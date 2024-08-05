Lacey Table Tennis Shoes? adidas’ New Sneaker Is One-Of-A-Kind

A new adidas sneaker recently resurrected from the archives, the adidas Tischtennis, proves something I hadn’t considered before: table tennis sneakers can be stylish.

Sports like football and basketball have seen umpteen models crossover into stylish territory — so has tennis, the full-size sport that table tennis is based on — but a fashionable table tennis shoe is something I hadn't seen before.

The adidas Tischtennis aims to fill that niche with a slim silhouette akin to one of adidas’ most popular sneakers in recent years, the Samba.

Upgraded with a curved gum sole and breathable mesh base, I’d argue this is a marginally better-looking alternative to the Samba. And Naked Copenhagen just made it even better through a lace fabric you likely recognize from your grandma's curtains (stick with me here).

The latest adidas x Naked capsule sees the distinctive mesh base from the Tischtennis replaced with a decorative lace fabric. It’s equally as breathable as the regular mesh but more beautiful, thanks to intricate daisy-shaped lace patterns.

Part of Naked and adidas’ seventh collaboration, a matching pair of white adidas Samba sneakers with lace detailing make up the other half of the 2-piece collection. Both pairs will be released on Naked Copenhagen’s website on August 7 before a wider global release on September 13.

First introduced in the late ‘70s and partly responsible for easing tensions during the Cold War (seriously, research “ping pong diplomacy” if you don’t believe me), this is hopefully one of many adidas Tischtennis collaborations to come. I'm really liking the look of these mesh-heavy sneakers.