adidas' New Super Shoes Are as Fast as They Are Stylish

New marathon season, new adidas super shoes. With runners' favorite time of year creeping up, adidas is already gunning for the year's super shoe crown (again).

Right in time for the major marathons, adidas welcomes the Adios Pro 4 and Evo SL sneakers to the Adizero family.

Both models borrow inspiration from adidas' record-breaking Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, a Boston Marathon-winning super shoe that later became cool runners at the Olympics (thanks, Pharrell Williams).

The adidas Adios Pro 4 and Evo SL may hail from the same family and even slightly resemble one another. However, the newest Adidas Adizero models serve different running purposes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On one hand, you have the adidas' Adizero Adios Pro 4, designed for the fastest ride and crafted with a new forefoot rocker point geometry to trigger forward momentum.

adidas

The sneaker also features a first-of-its-kind, one-way stretch woven mesh upper and internal locking bands, promising a super snug fit for peak performance.

Then, on the other hand, you have the adidas Adizero Evo SL, a training shoe complete with the speed — the looks, too. Like a true modern runner.

The adidas trainer showcases a clean, minimalist design, where thick black Three Stripes top crisp white foundations. Underneath the smart look, the sneaker presents all the runner-ready fixings, like a cushy foam midsole and engineered breathable mesh upper.

For the runners wondering, adidas' Adizero Adios Pro 4 will launch at adidas in January 2025 for $250.

Sure, it's a long wait for the chunked-up runners. But good news if you're in training mode: adidas' Adizero Evo SL will see a limited drop starting on October 15, followed by a wider release during March 2025.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

adidas' Adizero line continues to produce not only award-winning models but stylish ones, adding to the string of fashionable running sneakers.

Between the stunning Aruku and these new Adizero shoes, what a time to be alive in the era of cool super running sneakers.