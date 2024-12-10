Ronnie Fieg Brings Home New Chunk-ful Clarks x adidas Shoes for Kithmas

It's that time of year again: Kithmas time. Kith recently revealed its Kithmas 2024 lineup, which includes another round of 8th St. by Ronnie Fieg x adidas x Clarks collaborations.

The latest collection of hybrid shoes centers around three adidas models: the Gazelle, AS350, and BW Army. These adidas classics have already experienced the three-way mashup previously — some made only available to most diehard Kith fans — but the latest come with a new luxe touch.

The new 8th St. by Ronnie Fieg x adidas x Clark shoes feature "snakeskin executions," according to Kith's Kithmas description. In imagery, the brand showcases its chunky-soled adidas sneakers with velvety smooth suppers and reptilian stripe details.

Of course, Clarks' famous crepe sole again made up the shoes' bottoms.

If the idea of a Clarks x adidas shoe ever crossed your mind, Fieg actually made it happen. Last year, the Kith founder debuted the crazy collaboration involving the sought-after Samba model. And thus, the Samba Clarks were born!

And it wasn't just a one-and-done situation. Fieg then followed up with more collaborations taking other adidas models into Wallabee territory. We even got a Kithmas miracle last year with a delivery of new Samba Clarks.

It is now Kithmas 2024, and the brands are back together again for their latest collab. The newest 8th St. by Ronnie Fieg x adidas x Clarks shoes are slated to drop on December 23 at Kith.