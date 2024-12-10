Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Ronnie Fieg Brings Home New Chunk-ful Clarks x adidas Shoes for Kithmas

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's that time of year again: Kithmas time. Kith recently revealed its Kithmas 2024 lineup, which includes another round of 8th St. by Ronnie Fieg x adidas x Clarks collaborations.

The latest collection of hybrid shoes centers around three adidas models: the Gazelle, AS350, and BW Army. These adidas classics have already experienced the three-way mashup previously — some made only available to most diehard Kith fans — but the latest come with a new luxe touch.

Shop adidas Gazelle
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The new 8th St. by Ronnie Fieg x adidas x Clark shoes feature "snakeskin executions," according to Kith's Kithmas description. In imagery, the brand showcases its chunky-soled adidas sneakers with velvety smooth suppers and reptilian stripe details.

Of course, Clarks' famous crepe sole again made up the shoes' bottoms.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If the idea of a Clarks x adidas shoe ever crossed your mind, Fieg actually made it happen. Last year, the Kith founder debuted the crazy collaboration involving the sought-after Samba model. And thus, the Samba Clarks were born!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And it wasn't just a one-and-done situation. Fieg then followed up with more collaborations taking other adidas models into Wallabee territory. We even got a Kithmas miracle last year with a delivery of new Samba Clarks.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It is now Kithmas 2024, and the brands are back together again for their latest collab. The newest 8th St. by Ronnie Fieg x adidas x Clarks shoes are slated to drop on December 23 at Kith.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Scrumptious Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is a Butter-Soft Treat
  • adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo
  • adidas’ Brunch-Ready Samba Is Straight from the Chocolate Factory
  • This Suave adidas Dress Shoe Is Literally an Espresso Sunrise
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now