adidas' New $500 Super Shoe Is the Faster & Lighter Than Ever

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Brand: adidas

Model: ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 1

Release Date: September 14

Price: $500

Buy: adidas

Editor's Notes: Weighing in at just 138g, adidas’ new ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 1 is its lightest ever running sneaker.

The runner — which less than one week after the release of its race-illegal super shoe, the PRIME X 2 STRUNG — arrives 40 percent lighter than any other adidas sneaker ever created, and with even more tech.

Epitomizing the evolution of the ADIZERO franchise, the Adios Pro Evo 1 features a revamped geometry with a first-of-its-kind forefoot rocker that’s placed at 60 percent of the length of the shoe. 

This innovation is lab-tested to not only trigger forward momentum, but improve running economy. Which in layman’s terms basically means that you run faster, with less effort.

Alongside the new forefoot rocker, the Adios Pro Evo 1 also boasts the newest version of adidas’ LIGHTSTRIKE PRO foam. This not only reduces the shoe’s weight significantly, but offers greater energy return.

As if that wasn’t enough, the sneaker’s outsole also houses new tech designed for optimum traction at a significantly lower weight, while a new mesh upper completes the lightweight approach of the whole shoe.

However, there’s a catch. The ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 1, which lands in limited quantities on September 14, doesn’t come cheap. In fact, it’s the most expensive super shoe released to-date at $500, surpassing Nike’s iconic Alphafly silhouette by almost $200.

