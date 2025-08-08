Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Cleanest Sneaker Somehow Got Simplified

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The adidas BW Army Shoe is a no-thrills, straightforward sneaker. A brilliantly plain, ordinary shoe from which many luxury creations have been born

White leather, suede overlays, flat gum sole. That’s been the recipe ever since adidas first made the sneaker for the German army in 1970s. However, the sportswear giant has been toying with that time-honored combination of late. 

Shop adidas

First, adidas dropped the gum sole. Now, it’s ditching the leather. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The BW Army shoe (or GAT, as it's affectionately been nicknamed) is now available in a waxed canvas upper. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available in two light-washed colorways, brown or green, the fabric looks like it could’ve been ripped from a military satchel. And the raw-edge finish only adds to this archival military feel.

adidas
1 / 4

Both renditions come complete with tonal sole units, making for a minimal single-colored final look. The only really notable features are loose threads at the end of the raw-edged paneling and contrasting suede overlays. 

The BW Army Shoe is arguably the cleanest shoe in the brand’s wheelhouse, so stripped back that it doesn’t even feature adidas' famous three stripes. Now, the shoe has gotten, well, cleaner. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For a long time, the adidas German army trainer was being recreated in these types of creative fabric executions by other brands. Most famous of the lot is Maison Margiela with its aptly-named Replica Sneaker. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But recently, adidas has been taking a leaf out of the book of Margiela, dropping BW Army Shoes in elevated fabric executions reminiscent of the luxury brand’s Replica sneaker

This canvas pair, available now from adidas website in Europe (but yet to have made its way stateside), is the latest in a string of examples where adidas has given its signature historic sneaker a stylish makeover.  

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bad Bunny’s Twisted adidas Sneaker Never Looked Better
  • adidas’ Most Rugged Sneaker Is Somehow a Sophisticated Snakeskin Dress Shoe
  • CLOT's Got *Another* Beautifully Beaded adidas Sneaker
  • adidas HOKA-Flavored Running Shoe Is Incredibly Loud
  • adidas' Seriously Suave Italian-Made Clogs Just Got More Stylish
What To Read Next
  • This Admirably Sharp Nike Icon Speaks Its Own Language
  • Swimwear According to Highsnobiety's Herbert Hofmann
  • Our Legacy's Literal Belt-&-Braces Approach to Styling
  • A Michael Jordan Boot That's Timberland-Coded
  • adidas’ Cleanest Sneaker Somehow Got Simplified
  • When a Forgotten Texan Workwear Brand Turns to Fashion
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now