Margiela’s Signature Sneaker, Remade as a Classic adidas Shoe

If imitation truly is the highest form of flattery, then Martin Margiela, you will always be famous. That is to say, Maison Margiela's German Army Trainer (GAT) sneaker was clearly front and center on the adidas vision board for its new BW Army shoe.

adidas' modern BW Army sneaker is simple, sexy, and clearly a student of the Maison Margiela school of army-inspired shoes.

Same low-profile leather upper. Same gummy outsole. And the same suede paneling throughout that elevates the simple flat sneaker.

Now, Margiela didn't invent the wheel when it comes to German military sneakers.

The simple utilitarian-style sneaker model was first created in the 1970s as a training shoe originally intended for the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces.

Around this time plenty of brands threw their hats in the ring, including adidas, which first released its original GAT-inspired sneaker back in the ‘70s.

But we have to give credit where credit is due: Maison Margiela undoubtedly popularized the GAT-style sneaker within the luxury sneaker space and beyond.

Unlike the Margiela GAT sneaker, though, adidas' BW Army shoe doesn't come with a luxury price tag. Available online for $127, this sneaker is much cheaper than the Margiela Replica GAT sneaker, which goes for about $750. That’s a pretty understandable discrepancy, though.

Luxury prices and allat. The key update, though, is that adidas’ new BW Army shoe goes tonal, offering a more cost-effective alternative to Margiela’s timeless single-tone GAT.

adidas’ reviving the BW Army sneaker in the luxed-up spirit of Maison Margiela fits well within adidas' flat sneaker lore. Not only does adidas make the Samba, one of the most popular (and subsequently most divisive) flat sneakers in the game, but the brand also knows a thing or two about making functional flat sneakers freakishly fancy.

Whether that's putting pony hair on a Wales Bonner Samba or zhuzh-ing up a traditional boxing sneaker in the spirit of the Taekwondo sneaker, adidas turns informal footwear into fashion like it's nothing.

And while Mr. Margiela did make the army-style sneaker famous, adidas has been in the military shoe industrial complex for a while. And now, it's back in the game sleeker than ever.

