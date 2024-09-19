Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Kith & Clarks Chunked Up adidas' Stylish Samba Sneaker Predecessor

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Kith, Clarks, and adidas, three giant names in their respective fashion fields, are back together. And this time, they’ve elevated something of a sneaker deep cut: adidas' BW Army trainer. 

The trio is responsible for creating a frankly brilliant chunky sneaker last year, combining Clarks’ signature crepe sole (bulked-up for extra effect) with the upper of adidas’ Samba sneaker for a winning platform-soled shoe.

It’s a combination that proved to be successful, with every re-release of the shoe swiftly selling out, and the trio is sticking with their winning formula for 2024.

The latest Kith x Clarks x adidas sneaker release has the same stacked Clarks sole combined with a slim sneaker that looks almost identical to an adidas Samba. But it is in fact the Samba’s predecessor. 

The BW Army trainer started being made for the West German Army in the 1970s by adidas (although, there’s some evidence that PUMA also had a hand in making the sneaker) a slim-shaped, gum-soled sports shoe offered in white.

Fast forward to the ‘90s, and the adidas Samba emerges in its most famous form, bearing a strong resemblance to the BW Army Trainer. And, as well as inspiring the Samba, this classic shoe would go on to be copied by Martin Margiela for his eponymous brand’s Replica sneaker

Okay, the brief history lesson is over, back to Kith x Clarks x adidas. 

KITH
1 / 9

This collaborative BW Army trainer will be made-to-order and available exclusively for Kith's Vitality Loyalty Members. How do you become a Vitality Loyalty Member? Through KITH Loyalty™, a points-based program that rewards return customers. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The sneaker comes in what Kith is calling a “Vitality Green” color alongside a collection of matching cozy sweats in the same hue. The full drop will be launched on September 20th at 11 AM EST.

Once again, the Kith x Clarks x adidas collaboration delivers a classic sneaker gone gloriously chunky.

And, once again, it’s going to be near-impossible for normal folk (who aren’t Kith regulars) to buy a pair. Kith's founder, Ronnie Fieg, is really blessing his loyal fans.

