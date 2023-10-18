Sign up to never miss a drop
Wales Bonner's Samba Shoes Are Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

Fact: of adidas' many collaborators, Wales Bonner makes the best Samba sneakers in the biz. Opinion: Wales Bonner's next Sambas are possibly her best-ever.

Wales Bonner and adidas have been at it for years, creating killer Samba sneakers before the shoes' craze ever even crested. The first shoes that the British designer created with adidas were arguably the highest of high-water marks — versatile Samba and SL72 sneakers in neutral colorways, accented with handstitched details.

Buuuuuut in terms of shoes that balance statement style with versatile appeal, Wales Bonner might've outdone herself with her latest Samba collab.

Feast your eyes on the alleged Samba follow-up to Wales Bonner's silver SS23 shoes, which match that sneaker's metallic zest with .... fur. And lots of it.

It's actually awesome, though. This is how you make a simple shoe that ain't boring. I mean, you certainly can't call these things, with their furry white uppers, boring. Plus, the handstitched detailing gives the Sambas further curb appeal without going OTT.

adidas and Wales Bonner have yet to confirm the veracity of these bad boys, of course, but given how regularly Wales Bonner's Sambas roll out, seems likely that we're due for a seasonal drop.

Like, it's well-established that Wales Bonner already has her Spring/Summer 2024 Samba sneakers all lined up, so why not consider this our first taste of her inevitable Fall/Winter 2023 adidas collaboration?

There are some more muted pairs making the rounds already, suggesting that Wales Bonner and adidas have some comparably somber brownish pairs locked 'n loaded, which also checks out.

Nutty, hairy Sambas counterbalanced by normal-leaning neutral Sambas? Sounds like a bloody good time, as they may or may not say in Britain, where Wales Bonner is based. I think.

Either way, expect all of Wales Bonner's new Sambas to sell out as soon adidas releases them later this year.

