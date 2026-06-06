adidas Squares Up with Its Classiest Sneaker

Be there or be square? The adidas Stan Smith SQ has clearly chosen the latter option.

The new adidas Stan Smith SQ sees the classic tennis shoe reimagined with square toe boxes, giving it a somewhat funky, slightly dressier look.

Other than the square toes, it's pretty much the classic Stan Smith elsewhere. It keeps the usual glossy leather uppers and the signature Three Stripes holes on the side. Don't forget the actual picture of Stan Smith on the tongue.

adidas has introduced other formal-style versions of its minimalist sneaker, such as the Stan Smith Lux and the chunky-soled Freizeit model. But this looks to be the first time the brand has "squared up" with the Stan Smith, on its own.

adidas

Before this, CLOT designed its own (sort of) square-toe Stan Smith espadrille sneaker. Yes, you read that right.

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It's no surprise to see such a swanky Stan Smith has already come and gone. Yep, it released on adidas' website for $130 and has already sold out. Hopefully, it will either get restocked or land in more stores soon. Or both.

adidas has also prepared a square-toe Superstar sneaker, which dropped (and also sold out) overseas.

It's safe to say the people love the more unconventional Stan Smiths just as much as the classic. Even the ballet flats were a hit.

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