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adidas Squares Up with Its Classiest Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Be there or be square? The adidas Stan Smith SQ has clearly chosen the latter option.

The new adidas Stan Smith SQ sees the classic tennis shoe reimagined with square toe boxes, giving it a somewhat funky, slightly dressier look.

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Other than the square toes, it's pretty much the classic Stan Smith elsewhere. It keeps the usual glossy leather uppers and the signature Three Stripes holes on the side. Don't forget the actual picture of Stan Smith on the tongue.

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adidas has introduced other formal-style versions of its minimalist sneaker, such as the Stan Smith Lux and the chunky-soled Freizeit model. But this looks to be the first time the brand has "squared up" with the Stan Smith, on its own.

Before this, CLOT designed its own (sort of) square-toe Stan Smith espadrille sneaker. Yes, you read that right.

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It's no surprise to see such a swanky Stan Smith has already come and gone. Yep, it released on adidas' website for $130 and has already sold out. Hopefully, it will either get restocked or land in more stores soon. Or both.

adidas has also prepared a square-toe Superstar sneaker, which dropped (and also sold out) overseas.

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It's safe to say the people love the more unconventional Stan Smiths just as much as the classic. Even the ballet flats were a hit.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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