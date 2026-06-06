Nike’s Most Stylish Running Sneaker Is a Two-Toned Sweet Treat

Even in one of its quietest colorways, the Nike Pegasus Premium runner still somehow looks good enough to eat.

The latest pairs land in a simple "Black and Sail" colorway, creating a clean two-tone look for the stylish running model.

It honestly reminds us of those classic white-and-black cookies, a.k.a. the half-moon cookies dipped in chocolate and white vanilla icing (sometimes white chocolate if you're looking to make it extra sweet).

But even though the Pegasus Premium is now a low-key sweet treat, it's still ready for runs and beyond. Indeed, expect its usual triple-layered soles featuring Nike's finest and comfiest technologies. It also still has its lightweight mesh upper, which keeps things dry and airy up top.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike has already blessed the streets with a plethora of good-looking Pegasus Premiums. And there's more to come. Just recently, the model received a luxe spin from A Ma Maniére, who also has Nike V5 RNR and Air Force 1 collaborations in the works (in many flavors, at that).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike has also prepared a second colorway to go alongside these "Black/Sail" pairs. It's a flipped version of the same half-and-half design, in white and black.

Both Nike Pegasus Premium sneakers are expected to hit Nike's SNKRS app on June 16, retailing for $220.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.