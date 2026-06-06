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Nike’s Most Stylish Running Sneaker Is a Two-Toned Sweet Treat

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Even in one of its quietest colorways, the Nike Pegasus Premium runner still somehow looks good enough to eat.

The latest pairs land in a simple "Black and Sail" colorway, creating a clean two-tone look for the stylish running model.

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It honestly reminds us of those classic white-and-black cookies, a.k.a. the half-moon cookies dipped in chocolate and white vanilla icing (sometimes white chocolate if you're looking to make it extra sweet).

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But even though the Pegasus Premium is now a low-key sweet treat, it's still ready for runs and beyond. Indeed, expect its usual triple-layered soles featuring Nike's finest and comfiest technologies. It also still has its lightweight mesh upper, which keeps things dry and airy up top.

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Nike has already blessed the streets with a plethora of good-looking Pegasus Premiums. And there's more to come. Just recently, the model received a luxe spin from A Ma Maniére, who also has Nike V5 RNR and Air Force 1 collaborations in the works (in many flavors, at that).

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Nike has also prepared a second colorway to go alongside these "Black/Sail" pairs. It's a flipped version of the same half-and-half design, in white and black.

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Both Nike Pegasus Premium sneakers are expected to hit Nike's SNKRS app on June 16, retailing for $220.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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