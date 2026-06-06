Nike’s Pinkest Soccer Sneaker Has Elite Ball Knowledge

Nike's Total 90 III sneaker is more than ready for the World Cup, so much so that it turned into a soccer ball. Really, it's more like Nike turned a pretty pink soccer ball into a Total 90.

The leather uppers, in particular, feature the same hexagonal patterns seen on soccer balls. It has even been nicknamed "Football" and "Soccer Ball" for its new design.

It balances the sporty look with frilly touches, like ruffled laces and a full "Pink Rise" paint job.

The Total 90 has worn quite a few adventurous looks during its fashion era, like Procell's glossy collab inspired by vintage plastic sofa covers and black denim versions. Let's not forget that it also became a full-on mule, thanks to Kids of Immigrants.

Nike

Dressing up as a soccer ball certainly isn't the craziest outfit for the Total 90. Being that it is a soccer classic, it actually makes a lot of sense.

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The pink Total 90 III sneakers are expected to drop on Nike's website this summer, hopefully in time for the FIFA World Cup.

Nike has prepared several sneakers for the fast-approaching soccer tournament, including seven Cryoshot collabs and Air Max 95s decorated with legit team crests. It even made an actual World Cup edition of the Total 90. But the "Soccer Ball" pairs? It really knows ball.

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