adidas Unearths a Super Slick, Breezy Runner from the Disco Era

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Right now, if you're a flat adidas sneaker from the past, you're eligible for another chance at life. Next, allow adidas to reintroduce the low-soled Galaxy OG sneaker.

The adidas Galaxy sneaker debuted in the 1970s as this durable, lightweight racing shoe crafted with flexible and breezy leather uppers. And as if the model didn't already grab attention with its super-breathable look, adidas added a dreamy metallic finish for a truly celestial vibe.

Really, the Galaxy is like a SL 72, once the hottest shoe in town, if it were from another planet. It's got a similar slim, post-Samba personality and a retro runner background (the adidas Country also falls in this category).

Clearly, the lustrous Galaxy sneaker was born to shine. And it still does.

The reissue is the same adidas Galaxy as before, updated with more premium, fashion-y touches.

The reborn adidas Galaxy arrives in several nice colorways, including a navy blue "Night Indigo," which is currently available at atmos Tokyo. There are also "Silver Metallic" and "Gold Metallic" versions available.

Some pairs are now up for grabs at adidas (and even on sale!). Retro runner fans can also find the adidas Galaxy sneakers at select stores, including Kith, Sneakersnstuff, and END.

