adidas' Retro Running Shoe Is Even Better as a Tastefully Textural Stepper

adidas' Country can already do no wrong as a straightforward retro model with sports charm and effortless fashion appeal. When notable collaborators like Wales Bonner and Song for the Mute step in, the sneaker only gets better — and incredibly textural.

But this isn't another Song for the Mute collab (even though the brand made arguably the most deliciously hairy Country sneakers ever). Instead, adidas created its own beautifully textured Country without its crafty partner, and quite frankly, it's just as good as the real collab.

The latest adidas Country appears with several stylish materials, starting with pebbled leather for the base layer on the upper. Elsewhere, expect to catch both hairy and smooth suede-like touches and super creamy branding moments.

The new textured look took the Country from quietly good to secretly tasteful. No doubt.

adidas plucked its Country sneaker from the running shoe archives and thrust it into a new era, where flat-soled sneakers with retro sporty charm are the moment in fashion.

Up against top dogs like the Gazelle and Samba, the adidas Country is more of a lowkey flex, presented in understated leather and suede looks (sometimes even Japan-made constructions, too). Adding in some faux hair follicles or fuzzy patches just makes a pure fashion flex.

Right now, adidas' newest Country sneaker is available at adidas UK as well as other international adidas stores in classic white and black colorways.

It's unknown if or when these nice Country shoes will land in the US, but this hairy sneaker lover has her fingers crossed.