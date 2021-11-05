Jeremy Scott’s Latest adidas Shoe Is Unbearably Cute

Brand: Jeremy Scott x adidas Originals

Model: Adilette Slide

Release Date: November 10

Price: £65

Buy: adidas Originals & Retailers including END.

Editor's Notes: When adidas announced a rejuvenated partnership with Jeremy Scott, we immediately got psyched for the return of his wings and bears designs in particular. As the designer's first collab of 2021 surfaced just weeks later, we were somewhat taken back by how tame the overall look was, being accustomed to more outlandish creations from JS. Now, however, it appears it's back to business as usual, as Scott's beloved JS Bear adidas are making a return.

This week we see the JS Bear taking over adidas' signature adilette Slides. A considerable deviation from the OG Forum iterations, the Slides are no doubt the perfect indoor shoe for cozy season. Perhaps they can be worn outside, too, but we'll wait until it gets a little warmer.

The bear appears in orange and yellow placed overtop the shaggy forefoot strap of the sandal, which arrives complete with a molded EVA foam footbed with debossed Jeremy Scott branding. Additional iconography emerges on the midsole where the adidas Trefoil logo is placed.

This probably isn't the JS Bear design most were hoping for from a revitalized Jeremy Scott x adidas partnership, but hey, we'll take it nonetheless, as more familiar looks are likely on the way. For now, adidas has yet to announce release information for the Slides, but seeing as official product images haver surfaced, a drop is likely to occur somewhat soon. While we wait for specific launch details, you can check out some of the best shoes and sandals for summer here.

