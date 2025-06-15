Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Remember the adidas Gazelle? It's Quiet Luxury Shoe Now

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Gazelle sneaker has gone dress shoe again.

adidas is back with a new pack of formal-style Gazelle Indoor sneakers, but instead of their usual all-leather construction, the latest appears with premium nubuck materials.

The luxe nubuck wrapping gives the Gazelle this matte suede-like look. adidas also saves some leather for the buttery interiors.

The new adidas Gazelles still feature those thickened soles, resulting in a dressy, platformed look similar to the brand's Made in Italy Gazelles and even CLOT's crepe-soled collaboration.

And for the grand finale, the adidas Gazelle Indoor Lux sneakers are realized in these lowkey tonal color schemes, specifically beige and grey. Between the high-end materials and the minimalist colors, the adidas sneakers are quite literally quiet luxury.

It likely won't break the bank like other luxury sneakers or even the brand's $450 Made in Italy pairs. The velvety adidas Gazelle Indoors are expected to retail for $140, like the leather pairs.

The smooth steppers look to drop sometime during the fall at adidas, which is the perfect time for these season-ready colorways.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
