Remember the adidas Gazelle? It's Quiet Luxury Shoe Now
The adidas Gazelle sneaker has gone dress shoe again.
adidas is back with a new pack of formal-style Gazelle Indoor sneakers, but instead of their usual all-leather construction, the latest appears with premium nubuck materials.
The luxe nubuck wrapping gives the Gazelle this matte suede-like look. adidas also saves some leather for the buttery interiors.
The new adidas Gazelles still feature those thickened soles, resulting in a dressy, platformed look similar to the brand's Made in Italy Gazelles and even CLOT's crepe-soled collaboration.
And for the grand finale, the adidas Gazelle Indoor Lux sneakers are realized in these lowkey tonal color schemes, specifically beige and grey. Between the high-end materials and the minimalist colors, the adidas sneakers are quite literally quiet luxury.
It likely won't break the bank like other luxury sneakers or even the brand's $450 Made in Italy pairs. The velvety adidas Gazelle Indoors are expected to retail for $140, like the leather pairs.
The smooth steppers look to drop sometime during the fall at adidas, which is the perfect time for these season-ready colorways.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.