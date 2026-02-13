Like Beautiful Baskets For the Feet, These adidas Are Woven to Perfection

The adidas Gazelle appeals to many people for many reasons. At the top of the list is its low profile. Minimal and easy to style, the Gazelle is a timeless proposition that has outsized subcultural appeal. From football terraces to TikTok, the Gazelle is held as the gold standard in everyday footwear for good reason. And now, with the arrival of the adidas Gazelle Lo Pro, the silhouette has become even more minimal.

Exclusive to Japan, this latest adidas Gazelle Lo Pro Wonder White/Earth Strata/Off White is one of our favorite iterations of the silhouette so far.

And that's quite a feat. Because to maintain the cultural cache of silhouettes like the Samba and Gazelle adidas has been through many a remake of them, some of which have faded into oblivion, remembered only by a handful of purists.

These have the potential to be remembered though.

Standing apart from the classic primary colors that usually dress the silhouette, the latest drop features a closer focus on texture.

Imagined in soft earth tones, the upper is defined by a woven texture throughout. Coupled with the rich Earth Strata hue of the sole unit, tongue, and lacing accents, the woven finish feels organic and primed for the brighter months ahead.

The truly transgenerational appeal of the Gazelle lies in adidas’ ability to keep the design interesting. And me oh my are these up to said task.

