Meet adidas' Slicker, Sportier Gazelle Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

A new kind of adidas Gazelle has entered the chat.

Its name is the adidas Gazelle Sala. It's essentially a Gazelle inspired by futsal, a type of indoor soccer.

Sure, we have the Gazelle Indoor, but it's more of a casual version of the indoor training shoe. The adidas Gazelle Sala leans heavily into its soccer roots.

The Gazelle Sala is much like the Predator Sala, going full throttle in sports mode with a more durable build. Like the Predator versions, the Gazelle Salas feature grippy gum rubber soles designed to provide better traction when maneuvering on the court.

The Gazelle Sala is also wrapped in new materials, including sturdy canvas and suede-like leather textures for an even tougher build.

It still has a lot of Gazelle-ness, of course, down to the signature T-toe and its name in gold on the sidewalls. Of course, adidas' famous Three Stripes are lined up on the sides, too.

The adidas Gazelle has gone bold with stacked soles and is even dressy with Italian-made leather. And that one spin from CLOT resulted in espadrille-style versions of the Three-Stripes shoe.

Now, the Gazelle steps into Sala mode.

The new adidas Gazelle Sala has already started to release at select retailers. Certain colorways are currently available on 43einhalb and Asphaltgold's websites for €119 (approximately $139).

And from the looks of the shoe's leaked schemes, adidas has more Gazelle Salas where that came from.

