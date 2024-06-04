Sign up to never miss a drop
CLOT's Next adidas Sneaker Is a Tastefully Textured Treat

in Sneakers

CLOT's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation was huge, thanks to its ample collaborations, including an anticipated adidas reunion. CLOT and adidas finally blessed fans with their first drop in April, unleashing its sleek preppy Superstars into the sneaker world.

Now, it's time for the next serving: wonderfully woven Gazelle sneakers.

CLOT's formal Superstars may be Edison Chen's faves. But the brand's adidas Gazelles are pretty stunning as well.

Chen essentially marries the adidas classic with the humble espadrille shoe, resulting in an "espirazelle," as Chen dubbed it. I'd even go for "Gazespadrille." But obviously, Chen knows best for CLOT's collab.

Extra crisp woven textures take over the Gazelle's new summer-ready upper (and tongue), joined by tastefully smooth suede moments around the heel and toe.

The CLOT-ficiation of the Gazelle also includes rope shoelaces and a reimagined Three-Stripes made of what looks like super tiny beads. Nice.

adidas' usual gold Gazelle branding gets stamped on the intertwined upper. At the same time, the CLOT x adidas Gazelle finishes off with this super neat layered sole featuring braided details followed by its traditional gummy rubber.

Two things you can almost always count on with CLOT's sneakers are impressive details and unexpected twists. Its adidas sneakers — these clever Gazelles included — undoubtedly continue the tradition.

When teasing the Gazelle collaboration, Chen declares summer to be "almost here," hinting at the forthcoming release.

Currently, the CLOT x adidas Gazelles are expected to drop on June 14 at adidas and CLOT. And in the spirit of the season, CLOT naturally delivers its textural sneakers in a summer-worthy beige colorway.

CLOT

There are more CLOT x adidas Gazelles where that came from, too. The collaborative Gazelle sneaker appeared in additional schemes during the Shangai runway show.

It's unknown when or if the remaining Gazelles will be released into stores and on e-commerce sites. Either way, here's to hoping the summer is full of more CLOT espadrille Gazelles.

