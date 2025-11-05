adidas Made the Chillest Hiking Shoe of all Time

The adidas Grisedale SPZL sneaker may have just come straight out of the archive but it looks brand new. The adidas SPZL line continues to mine the brand’s rich design history under the direction of Gary Aspden, pulling out shoe silhouettes that feel both familiar and fresh.

The Grisedale SPZL takes cues from classic outdoor and trail footwear, updated with substantial materials and small design touches like antique-style lace hooks and contrast stitching.

The upper mixes smooth leather and suede in a palette of deep browns and greens, balanced by antique-style eyelets and an embroidered Trefoil on the side. The nods to hiking heritage are obvious but this is a casual all-season shoe that doesn’t pretend it’s meant for summits.

SPZL, a stylized abbreviation for “special,” is adidas’ in-house line dedicated to modernizing archival designs for everyday wear.

Each release feels like a love letter to old-school styling, gently innovating by only lightly updating the classics. Less hype, more about getting the details right.

Compared to technical lines like Terrex, the Grisedale feels grounded in the everyday, timeless in the way only well-made shoes can be and built from materials that age better the more you wear them.

Available this fall on for $180 adidas’ website as part of the SPZL Fall/Winter 2025 collection, the Grisedale SPZL shoe sits comfortably alongside retro adidas sneakers like the Lytham and Munchen II. Together, they mark another strong season for Aspden’s vision of adidas: nostalgic, elevated, and effortlessly wearable.

