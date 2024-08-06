Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Wildly Underrated Hiking Shoe Enters Its Chunky Mule Era

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Hiking bro meet mule boyz for adidas' latest creation, which sees its chunky trail shoe go full outdoorsy mule hybrid.

The adidas Seeulater sneaker is already quite hard to miss with its beefed-up, trails-y vibe finished with a big rugged sole and chunky Three-Stripes on the sidewall. And it seems to be an underrated collaborator pick, having enjoyed spins by Stella McCartney and Yohji Yamamoto.

And now the wilderness-ready model is only more of a head-turner as a stocky slip-on shoe.

The adidas Seeulater mule preserves much of the OG trail sneaker's essence but with a few updates. For instance, the trunk has been been taken off on this wild ride, resulting in a new effortless slip-on design that's still also very much sneaker-oriented.

Various textures like smooth suede and convenient mesh again inform the mule's upper. At the same time, the traditional bungee laces make up the lace system once more.

Right now, it's unknown exactly when adidas will bless the streets with its thick-soled Seeulater mule. But with these official pics in view, something tells me that we'll be catching them sooner rather than later. Hopefully.

Either way, it'll certainly advance adidas' hybrid shoe efforts. Recently, adidas transformed its Superstars into shell-toe basketball shoes, while the Samba further unlocked its skate potential.

Now, adidas' cult hiker is joining #teammule.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
