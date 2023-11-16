Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

adidas SPEZIAL Is Stronger Than Ever

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

When Gary Aspden founded adidas SPEZIAL back in 2014, he did so with the intention of revamping archival silhouettes from the sportswear label’s extensive archives in new and contemporary ways.

The designer, who has been working with adidas in some capacity since the early nineties, also set out to create a line in SPEZIAL that didn’t rely on the then-burgeoning collaboration trend, but to instead focus on creating its own foundations — something of a rarity in the mid-2010s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Speaking to Highsnobiety following the reveal of SPEZIAL Fall/Winter 2023 (which features a certain Roy Keane as its poster boy), Aspden is clearly proud of what he and his team has achieved in the decade since, and can you blame him?

Since its inception, SPEZIAL has garnered a loyal cult-like following and the label's motif has become almost inescapable across the country’s football terraces.

“We’ve built a solid and devoted core audience and consistently stuck closely to our own path without chasing short term trends and the low hanging fruit of brand collaborations,” Aspden tells Highsnobiety.

“I had worked on a number of collaborations for adidas in the early 2000s and wanted to see if we could build something new with SPEZIAL that was a departure from that. We set out to be very economic with our reliance on bringing in collaborative partners which is a rare thing for any brand nowadays.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

To be successful without being overly dependent on collaborations is something Aspden is exceedingly proud of. That, though, doesn’t mean SPEZIAL hasn’t collaborated, because it has with brands like C.P. Company and names such as Liam Gallagher and, most recently, Blondey McCoy.

For Aspden, the fact that SPEZIAL doesn’t rely on collaborations not only means he can stand on his own two feet, but also that when he does decide to partner with a brand or an individual, he can be more judicious when doing so.

“We’ve been very selective [with our collaborations] and I believe that makes it a more powerful statement when it does happen,” Aspden explains. “As a rule, the handful of times that we have collaborated on a product for SPEZIAL it’s been where there is already an existing synergy and relationship underpinning the project.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Though SPEZIAL has become a staple on football terraces, this was never Aspden’s intention. In fact, he admits that while he takes its adoption into football culture as a “huge compliment”, he’s equally as happy seeing his gear worn on slightly more left-field individuals, too.

“When I go to watch football I see lots of people wearing SPEZIAL products which is a huge compliment,” he says.

“Equally, though, I love it when I see it being worn by the likes of Blondey McCoy and other members of the adidas skate team, or by Goldie and hardcore drum n bass heads. There is of course crossover between different audiences and whilst others may try and conveniently categorize it [SPEZIAL] I personally have never wanted it to be pigeonholed.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Aspden’s understanding and appreciation of everything adidas is the key to SPEZIAL’s success. That being said, it's worth noting that Aspden is more than a footwear enthusiast or a diehard collector, his relationship with the three stripes goes a lot deeper.

Aspden is a designer, a purist, and, most importantly, an open and honest guy. Three traits that, for me, cement the foundations of what makes adidas SPEZIAL the brand it is today.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Record Storage Canvas Bag
NTS x Highsnobiety
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Fluffy Fish Cap
Bonsai
$180
We Recommend
  • adidas matching sets
    Nobody Does Matching Sets Like adidas
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Up to 50% off Ultraboost, Adicolor & More in the adidas Favorites Sale
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    All the Fear of God x adidas' Sneakers (So Far)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Everything to Know: adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Sneaker Sale
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    adidas Brought Homer Simpson’s Most Relatable GIF to Life
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • ZEGNA's Triple Stitch™ Vetta Shoe
    ZEGNA Takes Luxury Leisurewear to New Heights
    • Style
  • The North Face Alter's Hydrena Storage Jacket, released in Japan in November 2023
    This Is One of the Best The North Face Jackets Ever Made. You Can't Buy It
    • Style
  • Roy Keane is the face of adidas SPEZIAL's Fall/Winter 2023 campaign.
    adidas SPEZIAL Is Stronger Than Ever
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    PUMA x Noah, NTS & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Nike & sacai are joined by Jean Paul Gaultier for its latest Waffle sneaker.
    Jean Paul Gaultier, Nike & sacai Are Back on Waffle Duties
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023