Tongues Out & All, BILLY'S adidas Samba Is Incredibly Classy

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

adidas and BILLY'S are back again with another anniversary collab.

After delivering a clever Shibuya shoe earlier this year, adidas and the Japanese footwear brand BILLY'S are teaming up for some luxe takes on the adidas Samba Long Tongue sneaker.

The BILLY'S ENT x adidas Samba LT shoe appears in two buttery colorways, brown and beige. The brown iteration incorporates rich chocolate leather, followed by green pops of color from the Three Stripes and insoles.

The beige Samba, on the other hand, boasts creamy, vintage-style leather with contrasting royal blue footbeds and branding moments.

It's rare we see the long-tongue Samba spun by a collaborator. But when we do, we get hairy-good sneakers by Wales Bonner and elegant takes by BILLY's.

With the Samba's rise, other Samba-coded sneakers have thrived. However, collabs and fresh in-line colorways keep the Samba on top.

This may be the adidas and BILLY'S inaugural Samba LT collab, but it's not the first time the two minds have come together.

In April, adidas and BILLY'S dropped the Shibuya sneaker, named after the city where BILLY's headstore is located. The shoe's release lined up with the store's anniversary (it opened its doors ten years ago).

The collaborative adidas Shibuya sneaker featured only ten Stripes, nodding to the milestone celebration. Fans could also find the store's opening date stamped on the inside of the sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

One anniversary sneaker was cool, but two is even better. With a few months left in the year, am I smelling a third collab between the two brands? Maybe, but maybe not. I'm just being hopeful here.

Either way, catch BILLY'S adidas Samba LT sneakers at the retailer on October 19.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
