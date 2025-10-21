Don't Call adidas' Beautiful Indigo Shoes "Jeakers," Please

adidas' newest Jabbar shoes aren't your normal "jeakers." In fact, they aren't "jeakers" at all.

The newest Jabbar Hi sneakers actually feature floral-patterned indigo suede uppers designed to resemble classic Western denim.

This fine adidas Jabbar may not be dressed up in a Canadian tuxedo, but it certainly looks good. It's another great addition to the model's collection, which ranges from classic retro colorways to hairy cowprint pairs to dressy point-toe versions by Willy Chavarria.

adidas has given plenty of other classics their own jeans, including the adidas Superstar, which just got a filthy denim makeover by designer Philllllthy.

adidas

But for those not ready to fully commit to the "jeakers" club yet, these faux denim Jabbar does the trick, literally. The sneakers are now available on adidas Japan's website for ¥15,400 (approximately $101).

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty