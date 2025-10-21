Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Don't Call adidas' Beautiful Indigo Shoes "Jeakers," Please

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' newest Jabbar shoes aren't your normal "jeakers." In fact, they aren't "jeakers" at all.

The newest Jabbar Hi sneakers actually feature floral-patterned indigo suede uppers designed to resemble classic Western denim.

This fine adidas Jabbar may not be dressed up in a Canadian tuxedo, but it certainly looks good. It's another great addition to the model's collection, which ranges from classic retro colorways to hairy cowprint pairs to dressy point-toe versions by Willy Chavarria.

adidas has given plenty of other classics their own jeans, including the adidas Superstar, which just got a filthy denim makeover by designer Philllllthy.

But for those not ready to fully commit to the "jeakers" club yet, these faux denim Jabbar does the trick, literally. The sneakers are now available on adidas Japan's website for ¥15,400 (approximately $101).

