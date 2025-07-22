Thank Willy Chavarria for Cleaning up adidas' Samba-Ish Sneaker

Willy Chavarria's adidas Jabbar collaboration just keep getting better.

After rethinking the iconic basketball model as a formal style, the fashion brand delivers the most soccer-ish take on the Jabbar Low yet.

Specifically, Willy Chavarria's second Jabbar Low features foldover tongues, similar to those seen on Wales Bonner's Samba collab and adidas' general release drops.

Admittedly, it looks quite nice on the Jabbars, adding just a little extra oomph to the shoe without taking away from its admirably easy flair.

Willy Chavarria has already dropped a few long-tongue Jabbars. However, the label has revealed a new, clean off-white and gold pair, which is expected to release on adidas' website before the summer ends.

adidas

Like the other Jabbars with their tongue-out, the latest creamy versions feature incredibly crisp leather uppers, joined by gilded branding. Fans can count on the shiny "Kareem" (for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, of course) and "Willy" details on the sides again, as well as the graphics on the tongue.

The newest colorway also preserves that textured rubber toe, which looks as if Willy borrowed part of the Superstar's iconic shell toe for his Jabbars.

That would certainly explain the designer's Superstar collab, which has "rose" toes.

