Thank adidas for This Scrumptiously Scruffy Suede Sneaker Masterpiece

Is it another slender adidas shoe or a Clarks Wallabee? Who cares? There's no need to define this quietly sublime new Japan model by the German sportswear giant because it's just that good.

Made in collaboration with South Korean e-tailer MUSINSA, these fuzzily suede adidas Japan kicks come in two gorgeous shades of brown, Bronze Strata and Brown Desert. They look less like immediate siblings of adidas' original Japan shoe, and more like first-degree cousins.

This is because they're part of adidas' Decon — as in, "deconstructed" — sneaker range. Tweaked to almost resemble a Clarks shoe in texture rather than your usual sneaker, these scrumptious Japan offshoots reveal a whole other personality to the common mainline design.

And right on time it seems. Because even those who never thought they'd see the day are officially growing weary of what is adidas' most common mainline design, the Samba. It's time to find a fresh alternative.

Musinsa 1 / 2

Luckily, fans of adidas can hereby cure that fatigue in-house.

There are so many other cooler, rarer silhouettes that have have rolled off adidas' conveyor belt this year, including the its boat shoe, that latest Wales Bonner release, or even Song for the Mute's beaten-up Martial Arts ballerinas.

Scruffier than their sleek relatives, adidas Japan Decons' luxuriously frayed leather also situates them at the forefront of today's ongoing suede sneaker craze.

Full circle-style, it's a craze their own family helped start, and one these youngest clan members are likely to cash in on come October 13 on adidas' website.

Hopefully this is only the start of many excellent adidas Japan Decon shoes to come.

