The Art of the Splendid, Scuffed-Up adidas Sneakerina Slipper

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
net a porter
1 / 13

First revealed all the way back in January, Song for the Mute's beat and battered adidas shoe is finally hitting store shelves.

With bits and pieces of info on this collaborative Taekwondo Mei peppered across the internet since debuting at Paris Fashion Week three quarters of a year ago, this sneaker tease is at last coming to an end.

In distressed, triple-striped shades of mustardy beige, mossy green, and faded black, these snug-fitting suede steppers trade gloss and gimmicks for a lifetime of dojo visits' lived-in appearance, so convincing you can practically smell them. In a good way.

In fact, not since the upcoming Super Bowl headliner Bad Bunny's "Ballerina" has the Taekwondo Mei looked this nice.

Then again, what else would you expect from a pairing as familiar and comfortable with each other as these two?

This is Song for the Mute and adidas' seventh joint sneaker, their sixth get-together overall, and part of what's dubbed a wider "006" release which is to include apparel and an additional Adizero runner that landing October 10.

It's pretty safe to say, however, that this faux-weathered silhouette is the highlight of the two's latest capsule, and a splendidly scuffed-up sneaker-manifestation of Song for the Mute's vagabondian aesthetics.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers, an aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
