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adidas’ Square-Toe Sneaker Is as Classy as It Looks

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It turns out, there's another square-toe adidas sneaker, in addition to the Superstar and Stan Smith. Enter the adidas Japan SQ.

As the name implies, the adidas Japan SQ is, well, a square-toe edition of the Japan, one of the brand's casual flat-soled sneakers.

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Like the previous SQ efforts, the Japan receives high-quality materials to complement its new square look. Basically, fans can expect premium suede and perforated leather to cover the uppers.

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We've seen luxurious iterations of the adidas Japan before, including dressy pairs literally called the Japan Lux. But square-toe versions? That's a first.

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Again, adidas has built quite the army of square-toe sneakers, pulling in other classics for the dressy makeover recently. The Japan seems to be the last pair of the collection. But one can never be too sure with adidas. The brand always has a trick up its sleeve (or a fluffy Samba slipper).

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Anywho. The adidas Japan SQ is now available on SVD's website for $175, alongside the square-toe Superstars.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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