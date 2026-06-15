adidas’ Square-Toe Sneaker Is as Classy as It Looks

It turns out, there's another square-toe adidas sneaker, in addition to the Superstar and Stan Smith. Enter the adidas Japan SQ.

As the name implies, the adidas Japan SQ is, well, a square-toe edition of the Japan, one of the brand's casual flat-soled sneakers.

Like the previous SQ efforts, the Japan receives high-quality materials to complement its new square look. Basically, fans can expect premium suede and perforated leather to cover the uppers.

We've seen luxurious iterations of the adidas Japan before, including dressy pairs literally called the Japan Lux. But square-toe versions? That's a first.

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Again, adidas has built quite the army of square-toe sneakers, pulling in other classics for the dressy makeover recently. The Japan seems to be the last pair of the collection. But one can never be too sure with adidas. The brand always has a trick up its sleeve (or a fluffy Samba slipper).

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Anywho. The adidas Japan SQ is now available on SVD's website for $175, alongside the square-toe Superstars.

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