adidas' Retro Training Shoe Is Bigger Than Ever Now

When keeping its retro sneakers fresh, the limit doesn't exist for adidas. Regarding the Three Stripes brand, one might even say the sky is the limit...or even the knees. That's the case with the adidas Japan VH, at least.

When looking through some release calendars, adidas' Japan VH shoe instantly stopped my scrolling. It's pretty hard to ignore an adidas shoe that's reaching for the stars. Well, it's hard to ignore any shoe that looks like that, really.

Before this "very high" update, the adidas Japan VH was a low-cut training shoe simply known as the Japan. This iconic adidas shoe made its debut in the 1960s for the Tokyo Olympics, and made a triumphant return in 2020, just in time for the resurgence of slim retro sneakers.

Wales Bonner — with its fantastic eye for adidas' niche classics and all — naturally took the adidas Japan for a spin in 2022. The results were nothing short of Wales Bonnner's usual tasteful luxuriousness as seen with the brand's Sambas and other adidas collabs.

The adidas Japan VH shoe is the OG Japan all grown up, really, maintaining much of the traditional design but in elongated glory. Simplicity was the beautiful thing about the original model, and the VH upholds the tradition with an understated construction topped with relatively calm colorways, blue and black.

Stepping away from the original's kangaroo leather uppers, the VH now features a combination of crisp nylon and smooth suede, extending all the way up past the 17 additional lace eyelets.

Finally, the adidas Japan VH rounds off with subtle branding moments: a little VH stamp on the heel, clean woven Three-Stripes, and an adidas Japan badge on the tongue.

The wait is nearly over for the adidas Japan VH shoes, which are currently loaded on Naked's launch calendar for July 1.

The adidas Japan VH shoe is the second tall shoe to shake up our year after Converse announced the well-deserved return of its emo bangers, the Knee-Highs.

One more soaring shoe and it'll officially feel like 2010 again.