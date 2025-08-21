adidas’ Samba Lux Is Basically a Loafer in Disguise

Are the Samba disciples still seated? Good, because adidas isn’t done dressing up its classic terrace shoe.

The Samba Lux is back, this time in maroon leather with some loafer-coded details that made the black pair a sleeper hit.

If the first Samba Lux was adidas slipping the model into a black-tie outfit, this sequel leans wine-bar formal.

The adidas Samba Lux “Maroon/Off-White” upper comes dipped in a rich burgundy leather, accented by off-white stripes, and finished with a removable tasseled kilt embossed with the Trefoil.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Underfoot, the crepe sole swaps terrace grit for cocktail-hour smoothness.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It’s adidas expanding on a clear vision: Sambas that live double lives, able to dress down with denim or step into something sharper without blinking.

Like the earlier black edition, the Maroon Samba Lux blurs the line between sneaker and dress shoe, proof that the Samba’s versatility hasn’t peaked yet.

The adidas Samba Lux “Maroon/Off-White” sneaker releases this Fall at adidas for $190.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.