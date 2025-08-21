Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas’ Samba Lux Is Basically a Loafer in Disguise

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 5

Are the Samba disciples still seated? Good, because adidas isn’t done dressing up its classic terrace shoe. 

The Samba Lux is back, this time in maroon leather with some loafer-coded details that made the black pair a sleeper hit.

If the first Samba Lux was adidas slipping the model into a black-tie outfit, this sequel leans wine-bar formal. 

The adidas Samba Lux “Maroon/Off-White” upper comes dipped in a rich burgundy leather, accented by off-white stripes, and finished with a removable tasseled kilt embossed with the Trefoil. 

Underfoot, the crepe sole swaps terrace grit for cocktail-hour smoothness.

It’s adidas expanding on a clear vision: Sambas that live double lives, able to dress down with denim or step into something sharper without blinking.

Like the earlier black edition, the Maroon Samba Lux blurs the line between sneaker and dress shoe, proof that the Samba’s versatility hasn’t peaked yet.

The adidas Samba Lux “Maroon/Off-White” sneaker releases this Fall at adidas for $190. 

