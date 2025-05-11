adidas' Dressiest & Slickest Samba Is Part Sneaker, Part Formal Shoe

Are there the Samba disciples still with us? If so, good news for the squad. A new Lux edition of the Samba has emerged, thrusting the soocer model into its dress shoe era.

The adidas Samba Lux is basically a non-sneaker sneaker, taking the sporty terrace shoe into more dressy territory with formal updates.

The adidas Samba Lux sneaker even comes with its own sophisticated tassels kilts like those seen on preppy loafers. The Samba has also ditched its traditional rubber base for chunked-up crepe soles, like the Kith x Clarks x adidas collab. CLOT also recently dropped silky Gazelles with the natural rubber underfoot.

This latest Samba, however, is dapper all on its own.

The overall thick-soled look is reminiscent of those chocolatey Made in Italy Gazlles shoes, minus the Italian-made construction. The Samba Lux promises a premium construction, nonetheless, featuring buttery soft leather on its interior and exterior.

adidas is building quite a series of luxe remakes. The collection already features two Stan Smith Lux shoes, one a high-quality leather pair and the other a suave suede stepper by designer Shinsuke Nakada (tassels included).

The newest adidas Samba Lux sneaker is expected to launch sometime in the fall at adidas. But with these official pics already out, maybe we'll catch them even sooner. Hopefully.