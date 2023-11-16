Sign up to never miss a drop
adidas’ Retro Football Capsule Comes Messi-Approved

Words By Tayler Willson

Would you look at that Argentina tracksuit Lionel Messi is wearing. Stunning, isn't it?

If I've learned anything in my 32 years of existence thus far, it's that if something is good enough for Messi, the greatest footballer of all time, it’s good enough for the rest of us, too.

The Inter Miami forward, who last month became a Ballon d’Or winner for a record eighth time, is one of the many faces of adidas’ new retro-inspired football collection, a lifestyle-focused capsule featuring lifestyle iterations of some of the sport’s most recognisable jerseys and training apparel from yesteryear.

Messi features alongside the likes of Germany’s Serge Gnabry, Mexico’s Kevin Alvarez, and Spanish international, Ferran Torres.

The collection features looks from the 1970s, 80s and 90s — including Germany’s 1996 home jersey, Argentina’s classic 1994 look, and Mexico’s kit from the 1986 World Cup — and arrives with plenty of time before next year’s European Championships and Copa America tournaments.

As if that wasn’t enough, in addition to a slew of jerseys and training apparel, adidas is also simultaneously launching a range of 1970s-inspired tracksuits, tees, and shorts in the colors of ten adidas partner federations across UEFA and CONMEBOL.

While the apparel for each European federation is available to buy now from the adidas webstore, the Latin American federations will land globally on December 1.

