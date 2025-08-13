Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

An Olympic adidas Sneaker Worth Its Weight in Silver

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 8

If the Silver Surfer traded his cosmic board for sneakers, they’d look like this. 

The upcoming adidas Originals Italia 70 is a silver flash from another dimension. The flat-soled show, born on the track ahead of the 1960 Rome Olympics, is rebuilt with a sheen that lands somewhere between space race and dance floor.

Shop adidas

They’re part podium, part disco floor, and maybe even part rave. It’s a 20th-century adidas classic reimagined as a sci-fi sneaker, worth its weight in silver and ready to upgrade your rotation.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The new ITALIA 70 keeps its competitive edge, mirroring the original silhouette’s curved toe spring and stitched heel support while swapping in a full metallic leather upper, off-white leather Three Stripes, and beige suede toe reinforcement. It’s retro function dressed in futuristic armor.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

And if silver sneakers feel familiar, thank Wales Bonner. Her chrome-washed Sambas for adidas were one of last year’s most sought-after drops, proof that a little shine can turn a classic into a cultural moment.

The women’s ITALIA 70 taps that same alchemy, trading Samba’s terrace roots for track heritage.

The adidas Originals Italia 70 Silver Metallic drops later in 2025 via adidas’ website for $110.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Home StudyoCandelabra Eric
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Stars Show Out for adidas’ Biggest Superstar (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas' Italian-Crafted "Birks" Are Pure Quiet Luxury
  • The Classic adidas Samba, Made Thrillingly Frilly
  • The Power of the Originals: The adidas Superstar's Next Steps
  • Handmade in Italy, a Once-Forgotten adidas Runner Goes Luxe
What To Read Next
  • Proudly, a Plastic Bag
  • Finally, the adidas Balenciaga Sneaker We Deserve
  • Clothes as Exciting as Rhubarb (EXCLUSUVE)
  • An Olympic adidas Sneaker Worth Its Weight in Silver
  • NOAH Is Many Things. But Streetwear?
  • The “Cozy Girl” Nike Shoe Is a Pumpkin Spice Latte for the Feet
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now