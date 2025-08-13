An Olympic adidas Sneaker Worth Its Weight in Silver

If the Silver Surfer traded his cosmic board for sneakers, they’d look like this.

The upcoming adidas Originals Italia 70 is a silver flash from another dimension. The flat-soled show, born on the track ahead of the 1960 Rome Olympics, is rebuilt with a sheen that lands somewhere between space race and dance floor.

They’re part podium, part disco floor, and maybe even part rave. It’s a 20th-century adidas classic reimagined as a sci-fi sneaker, worth its weight in silver and ready to upgrade your rotation.

The new ITALIA 70 keeps its competitive edge, mirroring the original silhouette’s curved toe spring and stitched heel support while swapping in a full metallic leather upper, off-white leather Three Stripes, and beige suede toe reinforcement. It’s retro function dressed in futuristic armor.

And if silver sneakers feel familiar, thank Wales Bonner. Her chrome-washed Sambas for adidas were one of last year’s most sought-after drops, proof that a little shine can turn a classic into a cultural moment.

The women’s ITALIA 70 taps that same alchemy, trading Samba’s terrace roots for track heritage.

The adidas Originals Italia 70 Silver Metallic drops later in 2025 via adidas’ website for $110.

